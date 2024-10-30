The opening round of the Up and Running-sponsored winter racewalking league took place at the National Sports Centre on Sunday.
A field of 55 walkers took part in the five races on perimeter roadway, with the juniors competing over one, two and three-kilometre distances which all included encouraging entry numbers and impressive performances.
The 1km race was won in a time of five minutes 15 seconds by Jay Jay Fletcher, while Jack Davies claimed the 2km honours in 11.20 and Lilee Fletcher triumphed in the 3km contest in 16.22 seconds.
Subject to ratification, Jay Jay and Jack both broke existing Manx records for their age groups.
There was another outstanding win for Tim Perry on the open 5km race in a lifetime best of 27.26. Second place went to Jock Waddington and third was Lorna Gleave, both better known for their Parish Walk successes over the years.
The 10km race attracted a good entry and proved to be hotly-contested affair at the front, with Tom Partington, Callum Gawne, Gianni Epifani and Neil Wade all trying to take control.
Over the second half of the race, Wade seized the initiative and produced a technical display to come home in under 50 minutes to take the honours in 49.55.
Behind him, Gawne got the better Epifani to claim second, while Partington marked his return in fourth place.
Relative newcomer Helen Davies was the clear women’s winner, impressing with her form in a time of 57.46. Jayne Farquhar was second woman home and Iveta Kamenova impressed in her first winter league race with third place.
Congratulations goes to all competitors and thanks go to all the officials and helpers.
- The second round of the league will be held on November 24 again at the NSC, with signing on at the Manx Harriers clubhouse at 8.45am for a 9.30 start.
ALLAN CALLOW