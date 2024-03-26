Sunshine and relative calm conditions were a welcome relief for the Manx Harriers-organised 10km race walking championships round the NSC perimeter roadway on Sunday. With a mass start, including supporting races for juniors, the early laps saw Leeds-based Tom Partington of the host club hit the front in convincing fashion ahead of Neil Wade and Callum Gawne.
Lorna Gleave led the women’s race ahead of Rachael Greham and Marie Jackson battling for second place. Wade, looking strong and no doubt inspired by his bronze medal performance in the England Athletics 10,000m track champs two weeks earlier, eventually caught Partington who was forced to retire mid-race with an unfortunate painful hamstring injury.
A delighted Wade went on to claim victory in a road personal best time of 49min 22sec ahead of Parish Walk hopeful Callum Gawne who walked strongly throughout and was rewarded with a personal best of 54m 56s.
Chris Addy’s bronze medal and personal best of 57m 42s will no doubt be a timely confidence booster for when he toes the line at this weekend’s Manx Mountain Marathon.
Gleave’s win in the women’s race was arguably the performance of the day in a time of 58m 19s, which she achieved clocking a quicker average pace than her current 5km personal best.
Manx Harriers veteran Jackson typically walked a well-judged race for second place in 62.23s, having overcome Grehem who finished an excellent third in a personal best time of 63.13. In the 1km event Jack Davies was the boys’ winner in 7m 16s, finishing a minute-and-a-half ahead of Leo Gleave.
Grace Mercer was the first girl in the 1km with a time of 8.58, some 18s clear of runner-up Amelia Cain who walked a very brave race having recently recovered from an arm fracture.
JayJay Fletcher was clear winner in the 2km boys’ race in 11m 42s, with Polly Davies recording 14m 52s to finish first girl over the same distance.
In her first ever 3km race, recently crowned English Winter 1,000m track walking champion Lillee Fletcher was well clear, finishing in 16m 56s ahead of the stylish Amy Surgeon.
Manx Harriers would like to thank all the officials, helpers and supporters without whom the event would not have happened. Manx Harriers 10km race walking championship, Sunday NSC Roadway - Men: 1, Neil Wade 49min 22sec; 2, Callum Gawne 54.56; 3, Chris Addy 57.42; 4, Jock Waddington 62.11; 5, Phill Swales 65.56; 6, Andy Baxendale 69.52; 7, Ian Callister 70.35; 8, Gordon Erskine 81.19. Women: 1, Lorna Gleave 58.19; 2, Marie Jackson 62.23; 3, Rachael Greham 63.13; 4, Jayne Farquhar 65.09; 5, Karen Mercer 68.33; 6, Louise Hollings 70.46; 7, Angie Robinson 72.18. 1km Boys: 1, Jack Davies 7.16; 2, Leo Gleave 9.43; 3, Jonathan Butler 9.47. Girls: 1, Grace Mercer 8.58; 2, Amelia Cain 9.16. 2km Boys: 1, JayJay Fletcher 11.42; 2, Fynn Gleave 13.49. Girls: Polly Davies 14.52. 3km Girls: 1, Lillee Fletcher 16.56; 2, Amy Surgeon 20.05.
PAUL JACKSON