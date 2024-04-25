Isle of Man walking footballer Steve Falconer has received a sponsorship boost as he aims to establish himself in the England team.
The former St George’s midfielder earned a call-up to the Three Lions’ football team for a tournament in Malta recently, having received his first cap in Northern Ireland last year.
Falcy started playing as a junior for Douglas Boys back in the late 60s and since then, in a trophy-laden career, he has won honours at club and national level in the island. Twice a Manx footballer of the year, he went on to have success in management with Laxey and Peel’s first teams.
Now into his 60s, he’s still winning medals with Governor’s Athletic walking football team who recently won the league title.
Last year, his talents were spotted by the England team when he was playing for the Isle of Man at a tournament in Dublin. He was asked to go for trials across and is now very much part of the England set-up.
Walking football is currently considered one of the fastest growing sports in the UK, with more than 60,000 playing in England at 1,000 different clubs. This year, international tournaments are being held in Italy, Poland and Malta.
Falcy has to attend a monthly training session in England in addition to being available for tournaments and local foreign exchange currency broker MFX have stepped in to fund his accommodation and travel expenses for regular trips to link-up with the England squad.
Speaking about his sponsorship deal, Falconer says: ‘I am extremely grateful for MFX’s support as the regular trips back and forth from England were becoming quite challenging.
‘I don’t want to give up on playing at the highest level for as long as I can, which is why the MFX sponsorship has come along at just the right time.
‘My enthusiasm for football hasn’t altered. I strongly believe that football provides an opportunity to develop lasting relationships, encourages teamwork and improves both the physical and mental well-being of those that are involved.'
MFX’s managing director May Hooper said that she was delighted to be helping Falcy achieve his dream of playing more regular international football, saying: ‘Stephen has shown what hard work and dedication can bring in sport.
‘He has represented the island with distinction and now that he has been given this great opportunity to shine with the England walking football team, our aim is to help him win many more international caps in the coming years.
‘What a fine example he is to the older generation, proving that regular exercise and fitness can take you a long way in life. It just goes to show that you don’t need to be in your teens or 20s to receive international recognition.’