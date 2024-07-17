Peel Golf Club’s premier event, the Peel Town Cup, attracted an entry of 95 on Saturday.
The course was in magnificent condition thanks to the outstanding work by Gary Smith and his greenkeeping team.
The event was again sponsored by Peel Town Commissioners in association with Santander International and played over two rounds.
Early starters were welcomed onto the first tee by club captain Allan Bashforth, lady captain Maree Bashforth and past skipper John Beckett.
Allister Crossley was the winner of round one with a nett score of 64, with Seth Waterworth only one shot behind.
Visitor Cameron Thwaites (Douglas) edged into third on 68 on countback from Chris Nicholson and Mike Horne.
Ryan Jones was the winner of round two on nett 66, with Waterworth second, sharing nett 66 but losing out over the back nine.
Paul Sheffield also scored nett 66 to gain third place, while Crossley came in with nett 67 and finished round two in seventh place.
The result over two rounds meant that both Waterworth and Crossley finished on nett 131, with Waterworth claiming victory by his better scores on countback.
The good news continued for Waterworth as he also won the gross competition with a score of 139. This gave him a four-shot lead over Paul McMullan in second on 143, with Jones scoring 149 to claim third.
The prize presentation immediately followed, with the sponsors being represented by Christine Moughtin of the commissioners and Callum Burke of Santander.
Moughtin presented the cup to Waterworth, expressing her pleasure in presenting it to a local lad.
Generous praise was extended by the winners to the greenkeepers, organisers and the volunteers who do so much to make the running of the event a success.
The clubnight last Wednesday was the Royal British Legion Trophy, with Fraser Dorling winning the stableford on 42 points and Chris Rawlinson second on 39.
This Saturday is president’s day with a stableford which also incorporates the Senior Club Championships for those eligible.
JOHN MARSHALL