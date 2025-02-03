Early morning rain abated just in time for the final round of the Western AC heritage trail run series to get underway at Peel on Sunday.
There was a healthy field of competitors for the event, probably the best of the four-round league for the combined youth races over 1km and 2km distances.
A total of 21 youngsters toe’d the line at the rear of the former Moore’s Kipper Yard and it was Leighton Curphey and James Fisher who once again made the strongest starts.
They were still more-or-less together approaching half-distance in the 2km event for nine to 12-year-olds, but Rushen Primary School pupil Curphey upped his pace on lap two to win by a margin of 28 seconds from regular rival Fisher, with Orry Nelson-Gale third, Odin Bignell fourth and leading girl Emira Bowden fifth.
Jack Davison led the 1km race (seven-eights) from start to finish and won by a clear 25s from Lucas Poggio and leading girl Amelia Cain, the latter dipping under five minutes for the first time.
Young Jack’s time of four minutes precisely matched his best from round one back in October. His middle two rounds were both 4.04.
The 5km race was won at a canter by King William’s College student Bernat Munoz-Fite in his slowest time of the series, with Tanya Corrin getting the better of over-70 Terry Bates in the final 200 metres.
Jordan Cain won his second round of the series to take the overall 10km league. He, Andy Nash and round one winner Joel Smith headed the combined 10km/5km pack out of Peel in the initial stages, and Nash attempted to break away after the car park loop on the fringes of St John’s with three miles to go.
Smith dropped back with about 1.5 miles remaining and Cain managed to catch leader Nash another half-a-mile down the line and went hard from there to the line where he was 12s ahead of Nash, stopping the clock in 34m 53s. All three of his times this winter were within a six-second margin so he was pretty consistent.
Smith was still in close contention at the close, 10s down on Nash, with relative new names Rory Dearden and Ryan Hampson fourth and fifth.
Leading female was the ever-smiling Jess Bryan in 11th place overall, shadowed much of the way by Erika Lockley (nee Kelly). But Jayne Farquhar was the series winner in the women’s class.
Heritage Trail Series, Western AC (sponsored by Cod and Castle fish and chip shops), round four results - Sunday:
10km: 1, Jordan Cain 34min 53sec; 2, Andy Nash 35.05; 3, Joel Smith 35.15; 4, Rory Dearden 35.56; 5, Ryan Hampson 38.17; 6, Stephen Downward 38.18; 7, Paul Rodgers 38.20; 8, Andrew Milnes 39.32; 9, Geoff Rice 39.57; 10, Josh Knights 40.30; 11, Jess Bryan 40.53; 12, Erika Lockley 42.08; 13, Richard Allen 43.34; 14, Jackie Lee 45.20; 15, Alice Atkinson 45.29; 16, Peter Callin 45.32; 17, Michael Loundes 45.35; 18, David Parsons 45.58; 19, Jayne Farquhar 46.00; 20, Daniel O'Connor 46.15; 21, Neil Long 47.03; 22, Victoria Kinrade 47.31; 23, Jamie Pope 48.40; 24, David Fisher 51.55; 25, Steve Willmott 52.40; 26, Andrew Lodge 52.49; 27, Louise Hollings 54.39; 28, Rachael Greham 59.06; 29, Denise Bridson 59.19; 30, Rebecca Greatbach 60.52; 31, Moira Hall 65.18; 32, Karen Gadsby 65.35.
5km: 1, Bernat Munoz-Fite 21m 29s; 2, Tanya Corrin 25.00; 3, Terry Bates 25.03; 4, Diane Pope 6.46; 5, Jan Cooil 27.07; 6, Sharon Hyatt 27.55; 7, Evie Crook 28.18; 8, Marta Fite-Sanchez 28.44; 9, Laura Carson 29.16; 10, Ray Shooter 31.40; 11, Phillip Swales 31.48; 12, Sharon Counsell 31.48; 13, Carol Roy 32.27; 9, Ian Callister 33.25; 10, Michelle Sherry 33.34; 11, Maura Kelly 34.51; 12, Michael Eaton 36.23.
2km (9-12s): 1, Leighton Curphey 7min 25sec; 2, James Fisher 7.53; 3, Orry Nelson-Gale 8.42; 4, Odin Bignell 9.00; 5, Emira Bowden 9.05; 6, Xenia Munoz-Fite 9.20; 7, Devon Creedon 9.22; 8, Axel Kennaugh 9.29; 9, Evan Eaton 9.38; 10, Max Kelly 10.00; 11, Aaron Fisher 10.03; 12, Evelyn Stubbs 10.05. 1km (7-8s): 1, Jack Davison 4.00; 2, Lucas Poggio 4.25; 3, Amelia Cain 4.56; 4, Emerson Kennaugh 4.57; 5, Norm Skelly-Martin 5.00; 6, Chloe Creedon 5.11; 7, Heather Cottier 5.20; 8, Elsie Bowden 5.22; 9, Willow Quirk 5.23.
Series positions: 10km - 1, J. Cain; 2, J. Smith; 3, A. Milnes; 4, G. Rice; 5, R. Allen; 6, P. Callin; 7, M. Loundes; 8, Jayne Farquhar; 9, D. O'Connor; 10, J. Pope. 5km - 1, B. Munoz-Fite; 2, T. Bates; 3, Diane Pope; 4, Jan Cooil; 5, Sharon Hyatt; 6, Evie Crook; 7, Marta Fite-Sanchez; 8, R. Shooter; 9, P. Swales; 10, Sharon Counsell. 2km - 1, L. Curphey; 2, J. Fisher; 3, O. Bignell; 4, Emira Bowden; 5, Xenia Munoz-Fite; 6, Devon Creedon. 1km: 1, J. Davison; 2, L. Poggio; 3, N. Skelly-Martin; 4, Ben Christian; 5, Amelia Cain; 6, Chloe Creedon; 7, Elsie Bowden.