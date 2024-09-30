Finch Hill Bowling Club hosted the Douglas Borough Council Challenge Cup competition for any combination pairs recently.
A total of 27 pairs entered the end-of-season event on a warm and sunny afternoon last weekend.
The opening rounds saw some excellent close games and particular mention goes to southern teammates Caroline Whitehead and Angela Bennett taking on seasoned-campaigners Matthew Keggen and Paul Kelly in a 21/20 win.
It was good to see some of the juniors in the competition as Grayse Blencoe and Bailey McMullan had a tough game against the experienced players Margie Tasker and Mavis Franks, just losing out 19/21.
At the quarter-final stage, last year’s winner Nathan Hamilton and his partner Kieran Krypner lost out to Neil Withers and Paul Dunn 14-21.
Philippa Taylor and Lynda Cadamy ended the hopes of Peter Jones and Cherise Fialho 21/11 and Sue Gawne and Andy Kennish beat Janet Monk and Lacey McMullan 21/14.
Whitehead and Bennett ended the challenge of home greeners David Holmes and Peter Woods 21/17 from progressing to semi-finals.
In the last four, Gawne and Kennish galloped to a commanding lead against Taylor and Cadamy, but despite a late rally from the girls they were unable to repeat their earlier form and lost 21/8.
The other semi-final saw some very hard-fought ends, but the experience of Withers and Dunn was in the end was too much for Whitehead and Bennett with the boys winning 21/8.
The final saw Gawne and Kennish against Withers and Dunn which promised to be a good battle.
Despite some very closely fought ends, the latter pairing managed to accrue a commanding lead and held back the challenge from their opponents and ran out the victors 21/7.
Many thanks to Finch Hill for hosting the event, sponsor Douglas City Council, Joyce Ogden for running the sheet and all competitors for a lovely afternoon’s bowling.