Peel beat rivals Corinthians 1-0 in the preliminary round of the Women’s FA Cup at Douglas Road on Sunday afternoon.
Goal-less at half-time, it was a 59th-minute Jenny Metcalfe strike which proved decisive as the westerners reached the competition’s semi-finals.
In the day’s Canada Life league match, Malew secured their second win of the season, beating fellow southerners Castletown 5-0.
Leading 2-0 at half-time, Abi Sutterby and Holly Scott both netted a brace, the latter in just her second game.
Kiera Cooper was also on the scoresheet for the Ballasalla outfit.
The remaining league match involving Onchan and Douglas Royal was postponed.
A full round-up of the women’s football will appear in this week’s Manx Independent - on sale Thursday.