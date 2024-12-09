Manx football wasn’t completed called off at the weekend with two games taking place in the Women’s Floodlit Cup on Sunday afternoon at the Bowl.
The Canada Life-sponsored competition reverted back to the seven-a-side format at the weekend with the sides now split into two divisions.
In Division Two, Onchan Blues beat Union Mills 3-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Emily Dooley.
In the division One, AC Malew defeated Onchan Yellows 5-2 what proved to be a really entertaining match.
On target for the southerners, who led 3-1 at half-time, were Rosabel Cardy (2), Chloes Swales (2) and Caitlin Williams. The Os replied through Poppy Gerrard and Heidi Gadsby.
The afternoon’s remaining scheduled matches involving Corinthians and Douglas Royal (Division One) and Castletown v Malew (Division Two) were scratched as Royal and Town were unable to field teams.
A full round-up will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.
PAUL HATTON