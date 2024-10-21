Despite scoring six tries, Vagabonds women’s side lost out 43-32 away at unbeaten NC2 North (South) leaders Winnington Park on Saturday.
Maylyn Campbell and Player of the Month Bliss Murtagh both crossed the whitewash twice for Vagas with the other tries coming from Rebs O’Neill and Sophie Henry who also brought her kicking boots to add a conversion.
The side currently sit fourth in the seven-team table, 11 points behind leaders Winnington Park.
The Manx side are back in action on Saturday, November 2 with a home game against Bury.
Southern Nomads win friendly
Southern Nomads completed their preparations for their next Cheshire Bowl with a 42-14 friendly win over Douglas Casuals at Port-e-Chee on Saturday.
Mikey Craine and Finn McGregor both scored two tries with others coming from Mark Young and George Callister. Young and Callister also kicked six conversions between them, Young five and Callister one.