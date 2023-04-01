Vagabonds Ladies beat Leigh 33-25 in their final home fixture in Women's NC1 North West on Saturday afternoon.
This was thanks to two decisive plays from skipper Lauren Ellison who intercepted twice to set up tries for her team.
A Sophie Henry try opened up proceedings for Vagas, but by half an hour they were 15-5 down after Katherine Deacle, Abi Kay and Rachel Downs all went in for Leigh at the other end.
The Manx side restored their lead by half-time though after Jules Harrison and Sammie Macdonald touched down, with Macdonald’s two conversions giving them a 19-15 lead at the break.
In the second half Leigh briefly took the lead through a Helen Murtagh try.
Ellison then struck with the first of her midfield interceptions.
This earned Vagas a five-metre penalty and Jess Swales crashed it over.
Macdonald’s conversion put Vagas 26-20 in front. Leigh hit back with Deacle’s second of the game and with 10 to play Vagas were just a point in front.
Ellison then snaffled another midfield pass and she sent Clara Townsin over for the decisive try which Macdonald converted.
Results: April 1
Women's NC1 North West
Vagabonds 33-25 Leigh
Friendly
Ellan Vannin Colts 24-24 Wrexham Youth