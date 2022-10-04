Yasmin Ingham called up for Nations Cup
Yasmin Ingham has been selected to represent Great Britain in the Eventing Nations Cup at Military Boekelo-Enschede in the Netherlands this week.
Fresh from her stunning success at last month’s World Eventing Championships in Italy where she won gold, Yaz and her 12-year-old gelding Rehy DJ form part of a four-strong team for the event which gets underway today (Thursday) and continues until Sunday.
Speaking on social media, the 25-year-old said: ‘Very happy that Piglet has been selected for the British Team this week at the Nations Cup final here in Boekelo. Fingers crossed for a great week ahead!’
Joining Ingham in the team is Sarah Bullimore and Evita AP, Laura Collett and Dacapo, and Ros Canter with Izilot DHI. The chef d’equipe for the team will be Philip Surl.
