Eventing World Champion Yasmin Ingham accepted the BBC Sports Personality ‘snub’ with a smile and a shrug of her shoulders on Monday.
She and World Championships medal-winning British dressage rider Charlotte Fry were both invited to the live ceremony at the broadcasting corporation’s Media City on Salford Quays a week ago last Wednesday (December 21), but neither received a mention.
‘It was disappointing, but it wasn’t only us,’ said Yaz. ‘Sam Sunderland, who won the Dakar Rally, and the British team that won the International Six Days Enduro for the first time in 69 years [including her partner Jamie McCanney and fellow Manxie Jed Etchells] were also not mentioned.’ Jamie attended the awards with Yaz.
‘I accept that neither are mainstream sports, but so many were highlighted, including a number who did not reach world status or claim titles at high levels.’