Noble’s Bowling Club hosted the Roy Williamson Memorial Cup Junior Boys’ competition on Saturday morning, with a good standard of bowls from the youngsters.
With the early stages played as a round robin the qualifiers to reach the semi-final stage were 11-year-old Arran Dunn (Marown), who faced 12-year-old Kian Bradfoyounrd (South Ramsey), with the younger of the two progressing to the final with a 21-16 victory.
In the other semi the older juniors battled it out with Clark Kelly (Douglas) taking on Alex Hampson (Noble’s), with the latter also winning 21-16 to book his place in the final.
The final was a repeat of last year with Dunn taking on the current holder Hampson.
With another year’s experience under his belt, Arran’s all-round game has improved to such an extent that he managed to turn a 10-21 defeat in last year’s final into a thoroughly deserved 21-10 victory to lift the title for the first time.
The presentation was made by Tina Hampson, with all competitors receiving a prize.