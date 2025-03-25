Round two of the Isle of Man Kart Racing Association’s championship sponsored by Jopson Property Rentals was held in cold but sunny conditions at Jurby on Sunday.
There was some great racing to watch throughout the Honda cadet extreme class sponsored by Joiner and Carpenter.
These youngsters showed some great racing but it was young Benjamin Bradshaw who claimed a full house of wins in the heats.
As they lined up for the final, it was Benjamin who got off to a quick start and continued his lead lap after lap to take the chequered flag 3.69 seconds in front of Charlie Gregg and novice driver Casey Crone who claimed his first podium place.
A special mention to Jacob Murray and Kye Beaumont who improved their lap times, while Benjamin set the fastest lap of 54s.
Saul Bawden took the opening heat in the Honda junior extreme class, with Jack Kelly claiming the remaining two.
The finals saw some close racing between Bawden and Kelly, with nothing between the pair as they raced bumper to bumper until the last lap where they came together.
This left a gap for George Molyneux to go on to win and claim his first podium win followed by Bawden and Kelly. Bawden set the fastest lap of 53.41s.
There were some strong contenders throughout the junior Rotax class sponsored by Gregg Memorials Ltd, with Eddie Dillon claiming the opening heat and Travis Bradshaw the remaining two.
The finals saw some intense racing throughout as Travis in pole led into the first bend and continued to lead, but hot on his bumper was Eddie so no room for any mistakes.
Bradshaw kept his head down, defending all the way and took the chequered flag 2.093s in front of Eddie as well as Benjamin Wells and Euan Bainborough.
The Honda senior extreme class, sponsored by M.E.S Ltd, saw some very close and intense racing throughout the field.
Shane Collins claimed heats one and three, with Rob Fagg taking heat two. The finals again saw similar close racing, with Collins storming ahead once the flag dropped and continuing to lead lap after lap.
But hot on his bumper was Rob Fagg, Dan Fielden and Lee Hill so there was no room for any mistakes. Despite the pressure, Collins continued to defend his lead to take the chequered flag only 0.992s in front of Fagg and Fielden in second and third respectively. Fagg set the fastest lap of 51.6s.
Thanks go to clerk of the course Dan Bougourd and Roger Moore, all the officials, the medic, Yvonne Dillon and Jono’s Catering for serving hot food and drinks throughout.
Results (finals only): Honda Cadet Extreme 1, Benjamin Bradshaw; 2, Charlie Gregg; 3, Casey Crone; 4, Jacob Murray;5, Kye Beaumont. Honda Junior Extreme 1, George Molyneux ;2, Saul Bawden; 3, Jack Kelly. Junior Rotax 1, Travis Bradshaw; 2, Eddie Dillon; 3, Benjamin Wells; 4, Euan Bainborough. Honda Senior Extreme 1, Shane Collins; 2, Rob Fagg; 3, Dan Fielden; 4, Lee Hill; 5, Chris Drinkwater; 6, Daniel Jopson.
- The next meeting is on Sunday, April 27 - spectators most welcome.
LIZ JOHNSON