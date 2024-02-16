Josh Brookes and Mike Browne will race for the Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing team in the Supersport TT this year.
The duo will campaign Yamaha YZF-R6 machinery in the two four-lap races for Alister Russell’s team and will look to emulate the feats of the outgoing Dean Harrison and James Hillier who recorded a brace of podiums and a top six finish respectively at last year’s event.
For Brookes it marks a first return to the class since the 2018 TT (when he achieved a brace of sixths on the McAMS Yamaha), having opted out of the 600cc races on his return to the Mountain Course last year.
The double British Superbike Champion’s fastest lap on a 600cc machine is 126.602mph, from the second race in 2018.
‘I had a couple of opportunities pop up for potentially riding in the class this year, so I had the luxury of some choices to make,’ said Brookes.
‘Alister’s bike was the most attractive to me and that’s why I chose to contact him and further the conversation to get the deal across the line.’
For Browne, it will be the third consecutive year he’s been astride the Yamaha YZF-R6 after riding for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team at the last two TTs. After taking ninth and 15th in 2022 (when returning from twin ankle breaks), he only had a single finish last year, 12th, where he set a new personal best lap in the class at 123.732mph.
‘I love the way Alister and the team go about their racing. They just get it done and do all their talking on the track.
‘I’m looking forward now to going testing and getting comfortable on the bikes ahead of the TT.’
‘The boys are capable, and the bikes are capable so with the experience and knowledge we’ve gained since setting up the team, we’re confident of another good showing at the TT,’ commented team boss Russell.
‘Josh is very experienced and his record in every class speaks for itself, while Mike’s arguably the best up and coming rider in the sport.
‘A big thank you to BPE, Caffrey International and IC Racing as without them, there wouldn’t be a team.’