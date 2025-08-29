Classic TT organisers have confirmed there will be a further one-hour delay to Friday’s scheduled road closures.
The Mountain Course was meant to close at 9.30am, however this was initially pushed back an hour to allow conditions to improve following overnight rain.
However in their latest update issued just after 9.45am, organisers have confirmed there will be further delay, with roads now not due to shut until 11.30am.
Despite the latest delay, organisers have confirmed that will not be using this evening’s contingency session with further showers forecast for then so roads will open no later than 5pm.
If roads close at 11.30am, a two lap Historic Senior race will follow at midday, with a three-lap Senior at 1.20pm.
A two-lap Historic Junior race is now scheduled for 3pm, with the Michael Dunlop going out for a parade lap on a replica of his uncle Joey’s F1 bike at 4.05pm.