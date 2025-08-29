UPDATE: The Clerk of the Course has confirmed a 15-minute delay to the start of the Senior Classic TT due to showers on the West side of the Island.
Lunchtime showers has forced another rejig of Friday’s final day of Classic TT action.
As the Historic Senior race was in its finishing stages, showers hit the west of the island forcing a delay to the start of the afternoon’s second race - the Senior Classic.
This will now happen at 2.45pm and it has been reduced to two laps.
After a Sidecar parade lap at 1.25pm, the Historic Junior Classic will now take place at 2pm, but only over one lap.
Organisers said earlier this morning that this evening’s road closure contingency session would not be used, so roads will re-open no later than 5pm.
Prior to that Michael Dunlop will take out a replica of his Uncle Joey’s F1 bike for a lap at 4.05pm.