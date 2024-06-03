This video shows a sea of bikers lining-up to take part in a memorial lap of the Isle of Man TT course.
The ‘Legacy Lap’ event, held on Sunday, is staged annually and is arguably one of the most popular attractions for visitors to the Isle of Man TT.
The footage, shot by drone, shows riders parked-up ahead of the convoy departing for the lap.
And the 2024 ‘Legacy Lap’ was clearly a big draw for riders as the queue of bikes can be seen to stretch beyond the bounds of the iconic Isle of Man TT Grandstand.
Led by a police escort, the convoy then roared-off on a poignant lap of the 37.73-mile-long TT course at a leisurely pace.
The Legacy Lap was held under its previous guise as the Simon Andrews’ lap for a number of years and is a chance for those taking part to remember friends and riders that shared their passion for two-wheels and the island’s world-famous Mountain Course.
The Mountain Road was subsequently opened up in sections as the convoy rolled past ready for Sunday’s afternoon racing.
You can see pictures of some of the riders taking part in the Legacy Lap by viewing our photo gallery of the event here.