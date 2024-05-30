Ryan and Callum Crowe went faster than ever before to again top the sidecar class in Wednesday evening’s session.
The Jurby brothers averaged 118.814mph on the opening lap, overhauling first away Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley on the Mountain climb to produce an unofficial personal best 19min 03.201sec.
Ben Birchall and Kevin Rousseau were third quickest at 116.398mph, continuing for a flying lap to increase their pace to 118.271mph and finish 5.24s down on the Crowes, who only did the single lap.
Founds/Walmsley were third quickest at 117.837mph, with a sizeable gap to Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie who were fourth quickest at 112.987mph.
Star newcomers, Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement, slotted into eighth after their first 110mph+ lap, putting them one place ahead of Dave Molyneux and Jake Roberts who went round at 110.271mph.
The session was curtailed by a red flag following a crash involving newcomers Chris Schofield and Tom Dawkins at Bishopscourt.
Both were airlifted to Noble’s Hospital, where the driver was detained with a punctured lung, a lacerated liver and concussion.