A young TT fan has been left ‘devastated’ after a thief reportedly stole his shirt signed by some of his biker heroes.
Carson had spent much of the day at the TT Grandstand getting top riders to scribble their signatures on his shirt only for someone to snatch it from him as he carried it around his shoulder.
Now, his dad Henry has taken to Facebook, in the hope someone can shed any light on who took it or appealing to get it back.
Posting on the social media site, Henry said: ‘My son is devastated, some people know how to spoil the TT, some low life has stolen this shirt from him, he spent the day yesterday getting signatures from the riders.
‘He had it over his shoulder and someone pulled if from him. I know it’s very unlikely but let's keep an eye out for it, for him.’