The Bathams AJM Honda originally to have been ridden by Craig Neve will now be campaigned by island man Jamie Cringle in the big bike races at the TT.
He was airlifted to hospital in Belfast where he was placed into a medically-induced coma.
After being woken up from this he was moved out of intensive care and continued to recover well. He is now home in Lincolnshire, according to a team manager Michael Rutter.
Newcomer Gary McCoy was also sidelined in the same incident.
Jamie Cringle made his TT debut in 2023 when he finished 42nd and 29th in the Supersport races.
Last year he took big strides on his AGR Fireblade with a brace of 18th place finishes in the Superbike and Senior races, averaging 123.397mph in the latter with a fastest lap of 125.32mph.
Jamie said: ‘It’s obviously through unfortunate circumstances that the chance with Bathams has come around, and I pass on my best wishes to Craig, but I’m tremendously grateful for the opportunity they’ve given me.
‘I was pleased with how last year went and with 2025 being my second year on a big bike, the aim was always to improve on what I achieved last year so whilst that outlook remains the same, I’m now looking forward to learning as much as I can from Michael.
‘His experience, and the whole team’s, will be a tremendous asset and it’s something I’m looking to capitalise on by improving my speeds and moving further up the leaderboard.’
Rutter added: ‘We were really looking forward to working with Craig again this year and seeing what we could achieve together so it’s very unfortunate that the accident at the North West 200 has ruled him out and our thoughts are still very much with him as he continues his recovery.
‘But, as a team, we thought we ought to try and support another rider and maintain our presence as a two-rider team at the event.
‘We spoke to a few riders and everyone at Bathams AJN Racing made the decision that our best option was to help a young, up-and-coming rider.
‘Jamie fits that bill and he’s coming into his fourth year at the TT and on the back of a strong year so it’s nice to be able to give a young rider an opportunity.
‘We’re all eagerly looking forward to the new challenge that lies ahead and are confident that we can pass on our experience and knowledge to bring his TT career on that bit further.’