Rob Hodson will team up with SMT Racing for a third successive TT next month.
The Wigan rider will again contest all solo races, riding an ex-Michael Dunlop Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in the Superbike and Senior TTs and a similar Fireblade for the Superstock races.
His busy campaign will also see him line up on a Yamaha R6 in the two Supersport races and a Paton S1-R in the event’s Supertwin class.
Since 2022, the 38-year-old has made good strides forward, taking no fewer than 16 top-15 finishes, six of those inside the top 10. This year he will be seeded for all classes.
The former Manx Grand Prix winner joined Robin Croft’s SMT Racing outfit in 2023, securing a career-best of fifth in that year’s second Supertwin race.
He also claimed 10th in the Senior with a new personal best lap of 130.327mph, his first 130mph-plus lap.
Last year his initial progress was hampered by a spill in qualifying at Whitegates.
He said: ‘Overall, I was pleased with last year’s results as it was another solid week of riding.
‘We had the off in qualifying and, of course, poor weather, so I perhaps didn’t make as much progress as I would have liked but four top-15 finishes are nothing to be sniffed at.
‘One of the most pleasing aspects about the year ahead is continuing with SMT Racing; we’ve had a good couple of years already so 2025 will hopefully be more of the same.
‘I’m also looking forward to having my first TT on a full-blown Superbike thanks to the team purchasing the bike from Hawk Racing.
‘We ran it at the Macau Grand Prix in November, so I already have a few miles under our belt.
‘We’ve a good set up across the classes and I’ll be aiming to get back in amongst the top 10 and 130mph-plus laps in the big bike races.’