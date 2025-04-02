James Hillier has spoken of his shock at the news that the team he was set to contest this year’s TT for has withdrawn from road racing.
In a video message to fans posted on social media, Hillier admitted the team’s announcement had been ‘a big shock’.
Hillier, who was set to be joined at the team by Dom Herberston this season, said: ‘I really didn't see that coming.
‘It's not great timing, especially on April Fool's Day. I wish it was a joke, but unfortunately it isn't.
‘I want to say a big thank you to [team owner] Alan Gardner for all the effort and time he's put into racing with OMG and WTF as well as the rest of the team. Ollie and Paul at PCI do a lot of the groundwork behind the scenes. It's hard on everybody.’
Hillier is now trying to secure a last-minute ride for the season, but the regular TT podium finisher admitted time is against him.
‘Where I stand at the minute, I don't quite know. It's a work in progress to try and sort some machinery and get something in place.
‘We've not got a whole lot of time. We were supposed to be on the new bikes this coming weekend in Spain testing.
‘We have to work something out, get something in place, and I will share what I can with you when I can.
‘Hopefully in the coming days, we'll have some good news and but I need to get thinking and get raising some funds, because that's going to be the biggest thing.
‘Funding a new operation, certainly in today's economic climate, is not easy, so bear with us. Thanks again for the support.’