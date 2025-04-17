For the third time in four years, John McGuinness MBE will lead the field away in the TT’s Superstock, Superbike and Senior races.
In a TT career now spanning almost 30 years, the Superbike race will be the 23-time winner’s 112th TT start.
Moving up the order to number two is David Johnson (Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki), the Australian hoping for a trouble-free campaign after a crash in last year’s Superbike race.
Next to go is one of the pre-event favourites, Laxey resident Dean Harrison.
Starting at number three, and one of only four riders to lap at more than 135mph, a second successive year with Honda Racing UK should see him closer to the top spot.
He’s followed by regular top-six finisher Jamie Coward; the Yorkshire rider has switched to the KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart BMW this time around, after riding a Honda last year.
James Hillier will be hoping to secure a late ride after the collapse of WTF Racing so he can again take the number five spot, before the turn of the most successful rider in TT history, Michael Dunlop.
With 29 wins now to his name, he’s speculated to switch to BMW from Honda power for 2025 as he aims to repeat his Superbike race win of two years ago.
For the first time in his career, Josh Brookes starts a third successive TT campaign and he’s again at number seven, this time on the Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 Honda.
Ten seconds later, it’s Davey Todd’s turn to head down Glencrutchery Road. Victor in last year’s Superstock and Senior races, Todd is now on board the 8TEN Racing BMW.
Following him will be another BMW rider in the shape of Mike Browne who is seeded in the top 10 for the first time with former MotoGP rider Michael Laverty’s MLav Racing team.
Starting at number 10, as he has done each year since 2017, will be Peter Hickman (8Ten Racing BMW), winner of seven of the last 10 big bike 1,000cc races.
A fourth BMW goes at number 11 and it will be the first time Ramsey’s Conor Cummins (Burrows Engineering / RK Racing) has ridden for the German manufacturer.
There’s another BMW behind him, this time in the hands of 16-time winner Ian Hutchinson on the second MLav Racing machine.
Dominic Herbertson takes number 13 this year and then, at number 14, it’s Craig Neve on the sole Bathams AJN Racing machine in the 1,000cc races.
Another ‘130mph Club’ member will get his race underway next as Rob Hodson (SMT Racing) again takes the number 15 plate.
James Hind (North Lincs Components Honda) is a seeded rider for the first time in the 1000cc races, starting at number 16, having been a top-10 finisher for the last three years,
Shaun Anderson gets his race underway 10 seconds later. He’ll again ride the Team Classic Suzuki in the Superbike and Senior races, switching to the KH Hire Honda for the two Superstock encounters.
In a mouth-watering top 20, the final seeded positions are taken by Phil Crowe, Onchan’s Nathan Harrison and Paul Jordan.
Top 20 at a glance
1, John McGuinness (Honda); 2, David Johnson (Kawasaki); 3, Dean Harrison (Honda); 4, Jamie Coward (BMW); 5, James Hillier; 6, Michael Dunlop; 7, Josh Brookes (Honda); 8, Davey Todd (BMW); 9, Mike Browne (BMW); 10, Peter Hickman (BMW); 11, Conor Cummins (BMW); 12, Ian Hutchinson (BMW); 13, Dominic Herbertson; 14, Craig Neve (Honda); 15, Rob Hodson (Honda); 16, James Hind (Honda); 17, Shaun Anderson (Suzuki); 18, Philip Crowe (BMW); 19, Nathan Harrison (Honda); 20, Paul Jordan (Honda).