Former MGP and TT competitor Ralph Crellin has died at the age of 77.
He passengered Dennis Keen in the 1972 Sidecar TT, failing to finish either the 500cc or 750cc races, but successfully partnered Mick Wortley to 10th place in the 750cc race two years later on a Triumph-twin powered outfit.
Ralph also rode in the 1976 Lightweight MGP on a single-cylinder 250cc Ossa, but failed to finish in what was his only race on a solo round the course, although he did take part in a few parade laps.
He wrote an interesting book on Japanese riders at the TT and had an amazing knowledge of racing on the Mountain and Clypse courses.
A service to celebrate his life is taking place on Thursday at 1.15pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Donations in memory of Ralph may be made, if so desired, to the TT Marshals Association.