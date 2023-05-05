The North West 200 gets underway today (Tuesday) on the Coleraine-Portrush-Portstewart triangle in Northern Ireland.
Local riders taking part include Conor Cummins, Nathan Harrison, Gareth Arnold and Dave Madsen-Mygdal.
This morning begins with newcomers at 9.45, followed by Supersport, Superbike, Supertwin and Superstock (at 1.30pm).
There will be further qualifying on Thursday (9.15am to 3.15pm), with racing on Saturday as follows: 9.15am - 7pm.
All practice sessions and races can be viewed on the BBC iPlayer on Tuesday/Thursday and Saturday.
Worldwide video streaming will be available to view on the BBC Sport NI website.