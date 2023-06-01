Ben and Tom Birchall set an unofficial lap record during Thursday evening’s qualifying session at the 2023 TT Races.
The brothers bettered their old standard of 119.250mph by lapping the Mountain Course at an average speed of 119.41mph in a time of 18 minutes 57.450 seconds.
Back in action for a second successive night, locals Ryan and Callum Crowe completed an opening lap of 116.142mph (19:29.501) before unfortunately pulling in at the Bungalow on their second lap.
That was the second fastest time until late in the session when Peter Founds and Jeavan Walmsley lapped at 117.587mph (19:15.126).
Action in the solo classes remained incredibly tight at the top, with Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop led the way in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport qualifying sessions.
Hicky topped the Superbike class with a lap of 133.797mph in a time of 16:55.181, but that was only fractionally ahead of Dunlop who went round in 133.775mph (16:55.343).
Completing the top three was Dean Harrison in 132.921mph (17:01.870).
With Conor Cummins not in action because of illness, the leading local was Mikey Evans in 18th place with a lap of 125.194mph (18:04.939).
It was equally tight at the top of the Superstock class but it was Dunlop who topped the speed charts with 132.728mph (17:03.356) which was marginally ahead of Harrison in 132.7mph (17:03.572), with Hicky third at 131.952mph (17:09.371).
James Hillier recorded his fastest lap of the week so far in 130.195 ahead of the impressive Mike Browne in 129.104mph and John McGuinness 128.821mph.
Likewise, Dunlop was the fastest man in the Supersport class as he lapped at 127.557mph (17:44.844) which put him just over 24s clear of Jamie Coward in 124.675mph (18:09.459).
In turn, Coward was narrowly ahead of James Hind at 124.553mph (18:10.526).
Evans was again the leading local in this class after lapping at 121.826mph (18:34.931) in seventh place, while fellow Manxman Jamie Cringle went round in 116.843mph (19:22.486).
The latter’s brother Ryan, making his debut at the TT this year, impressed on the Superbike with a lap of 120.071mph (18:51.229).
Friday’s schedule:
1pm - Sidecars
1.45pm - Supersport and Supertwin
2.45pm - Superbike and Superstock