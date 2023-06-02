Maria Costello has been withdrawn from this year’s TT Races following an incident on the opening day of qualifying.
The FHO Racing rider came off her Kawasaki Supertwin machine at Ballaugh Bridge on Monday.
Costello initially said that she was ‘bruised but okay’ after the off, but she has now been forced to pull out of the remainder of the meeting.
In a statement, TT organisers said: ‘Following an incident on the opening day of qualifying, Maria Costello has been withdrawn from competing at this year’s Isle of Man TT Races under the instruction of the chief medical officer.
Much like Manxman Nathan Harrison, Costello has since taken up a media role and was in the TT+ studio alongside Ian Hutchinson during Thursday evening’s qualifying.
The latter session was unfortunately the last involvement at this year’s TT for French newcomer Matthieu Lagrive.
No details are available at the time of going to press but it is believed he was involved in an incident at Laurel Bank and afterwards he took to social media to say:
‘Hello to all, I fell yesterday and unfortunately the TT is over for me. I wanted to especially apologise to my loved ones for not having succeeded but a big thank you to Optimark Road Racing Team for this beautiful week.’