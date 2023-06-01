Conor Cummins will miss Thursday evening’s TT qualifying session.
The Ramsey Rocket took to social media earlier today to confirm that he would not make it out on the Mountain Course because he is feeling unwell.
The Milenco by Padgett’s rider tweeted: ‘Unfortunately I won’t be out tonight in Q4 due to illness. Trying to be 100% for tomorrow.’
This evening’s session gets underway at 6.30pm when the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport machines all take to the course, followed by the Sidecars at 8.10pm.