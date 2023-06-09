The brother of the late Raul Torras Martinez will flag the start of today's Carole Nash Supertwin TT Race.
Angel Torras Martinez will send the riders away from the Grandstand for this afternoon's Twins race which gets underway at 2pm.
Raul tragically lost his life on the third and final lap of the opening Supertwins race on Tuesday in an accident between the 16th and 17th mile markers.
Speaking on Thursday ahead of today's race, Angel commented: ‘I am honoured to be able to flag tomorrow’s race as a way of symbolising my brother Raul’s undoubted passion for the Isle of Man TT Races and his clear love of road racing.
'Myself and my family were incredibly proud of all Raul achieved as the fastest Spaniard to have competed and will continue to support and follow the TT.’