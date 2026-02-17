Today in Douglas is Tuesday, February 17 with partly cloudy skies. Conditions stay mostly dry, and the day feels brisk under winds near 21 mph. Temperatures hover about 2°C at their highest, dropping close to 0°C overnight. Much of the day remains clear, offering occasional sunny spells.
Tomorrow sees Wednesday turning cloudy, with brief intervals of blowing snow early on. Light snow could appear off and on, but overall rainfall remains minimal. Temperatures rest near 3°C, dipping to about 1°C when night settles in. Skies remain overcast, though flurries may pass without lingering.
Thursday brings mixed conditions, with patchy rain and occasional snow showers. Expect moderate to heavy bursts at times, although breaks do occur. Temperatures reach about 3°C later in the afternoon and settle near 1°C overnight. Gusty winds can pick up, but drier spells should also follow.
Friday unfolds with moderate rain and the chance of drizzle through the day. Temperatures climb near 8°C, and the damp conditions persist well into the afternoon. Periods of lighter showers could emerge, offering brief relief from the steady downpours. Winds will hover around 21 mph, adding some chill.
This weekend looks milder on Saturday, with temperatures about 11°C. Patchy rain remains likely, but breaks in the cloud cover might reveal occasional sunshine. Winds approach 24 mph, though heavier downpours seem less frequent. The day stays mostly overcast, delivering a relatively softer close to the week. Brief breezes linger after sunset, ensuring the air feels crisp, yet morning showers could still appear.
This article was automatically generated
