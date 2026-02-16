Today is Tuesday, February 16, and the weather forecast in Douglas shows patchy rain plus scattered snow flurries. Temperatures about 3°C to 5°C will feel chilly, with a brief chance of rain later. Skies remain partly cloudy, easing into the night with only light breezes. Expect some snow before dawn.
Tomorrow looks mostly clear with occasional clouds. Temperatures near 1°C mean crisp air, but no rain is expected. Skies may turn overcast by afternoon, though sun could break through. Colder conditions linger later, yet calm winds still keep things comfortable. Overnight stays dry, ensuring a quiet end to the day.
The next day features partly cloudy skies with temperatures about 2°C. Expect occasional sunshine accompanied by a brisk breeze, though conditions remain dry. Morning hours feel chilly, but midday air warms slightly. Evening stays cool and mostly tranquil, letting clouds thin overhead. A consistent pattern peacefully holds through the night.
Another day sees slightly milder weather near 3°C. Partly cloudy spells mix with sunshine, bringing a gentle shift from colder days. Overall dryness should persist, although a light breeze keeps the air moving. Later hours remain mostly clear, maintaining calm conditions. Overnight carries no surprises, preserving a fairly steady forecast.
This weekend promises a noticeable lift in temperatures about 8°C. Light rain arrives early, continuing through afternoon with patchy drizzle. Winds pick up, nudging clouds along and preventing stagnation. Evening may still hold showers, but a milder feel extends beyond nightfall. Overall conditions suggest a wetter pattern, yet comfortably mild.
