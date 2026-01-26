Today in Douglas, Monday, January 26 sees heavy rain dominating the outlook, with early snow flurries that may turn sections of roads wet and slushy. Temperatures near 3°C keep the day brisk, while gusty winds enhance the raw feel. Clouds remain thick, making any glimpses of sun quite limited.
Tomorrow features a mix of rain and occasional sleet, keeping conditions unsettled throughout the day. Temperatures about 6°C may feel slightly milder, but strong gusts continue and could blow any lingering snow around. Showers remain persistent, although brief lulls might allow a quick break from the damp weather.
Wednesday brings patchy rain early on, with clouds lingering across much of the morning. Temperatures hover near 5°C, and a few snow flurries could still flutter down. Gusty breezes maintain a chilly edge, though afternoon skies might brighten slightly. Evening hours carry the possibility of drier moments overhead.
Thursday should see partly cloudy skies transitioning to periods of snow, particularly around midday. Temperatures about 3°C keep a wintery feel, while moderate winds occasionally stir up any lying snow. Cloud cover could break briefly, delivering brief glimpses of sunshine. Overall, conditions remain on the frosty side, especially after dusk.
Friday leads into the weekend with moderate rain dominating, though a short burst of snow may appear in the morning. Temperatures near 5°C ensure a cold atmosphere, and gusty winds can keep things unsettled. Conditions might ease slightly by evening, but the outlook remains changeable heading into Saturday, with more rain possible and occasional drizzle.
This article was automatically generated
