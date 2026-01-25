Today, Sunday, January 25 in Douglas sees patchy rain mixing with occasional sleet. Temperatures about 5°C offer mild conditions, but showers linger into evening with overcast spells. Local weather updates confirm light drizzles early on, and some sleety intervals may appear overnight. Winds remain gusty, contributing to a brisk afternoon.
Tomorrow features patchy rain turning heavier with possible blizzard-like spells in the evening. Temperatures near 3°C keep the air chilly, and strong gusts may bring sudden bursts of snow. Expect some overnight flurries continuing until dawn. Local weather updates indicate persistent showers.
Tuesday brings moderate rain mixed with sleet and brief bursts of snow. Temperatures about 5°C during the day drop near 2°C overnight. Local weather suggests scattered showers through afternoon, while occasional clear spells appear by evening. Latest forecasts indicate significant rainfall remains likely.
Wednesday starts clear then transitions to patchy rain by evening. Temperatures about 5°C hold steady, with minimal snowfall expected later on. Sunny spells emerge during midday, but thicker clouds roll in afterward. Climate conditions remain mild overall. Expect near 4°C after sundown, ensuring a cool atmosphere through the night.
Thursday sees moderate rain and occasional sleet, with potential snow flurries in the morning. Temperatures hover near 4°C, dropping to about 3°C by nightfall. Inclement weather persists throughout, prompting frequent showers. Some breaks in the cloud cover are possible but remain fleeting. Latest weather updates reveal heavier downpours may occur late afternoon, bringing sporadic bursts of sleet or light snow. Winds strengthen slightly in exposed areas.
