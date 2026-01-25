Thursday sees moderate rain and occasional sleet, with potential snow flurries in the morning. Temperatures hover near 4°C, dropping to about 3°C by nightfall. Inclement weather persists throughout, prompting frequent showers. Some breaks in the cloud cover are possible but remain fleeting. Latest weather updates reveal heavier downpours may occur late afternoon, bringing sporadic bursts of sleet or light snow. Winds strengthen slightly in exposed areas.