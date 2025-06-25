Today, Wednesday, June 25, brings patchy rain with periods of cloudy skies and a high near 15°C. Early drizzle may taper off, though some light rain could linger around midday. Breezes stay gentle, so conditions should remain manageable. This forecast covers Douglas, offering a snapshot of the local weather outlook.
Tomorrow is expected to remain damp, with patchy rain persisting and temperatures near 15°C by afternoon. Intermittent drizzle could appear in the morning, followed by cloudy spells later on. Thicker clouds may develop, but periods of lighter skies shouldn’t be ruled out. Winds may pick up slightly, yet stay moderate.
Some drizzle might return on Friday, with morning rain possible and temperatures near 17°C. Skies could stay overcast early on, opening up into partial cloud later in the day. Winds look stronger, but any downpours should be brief. Overall, the weather stays variable, offering both cloudy patches and brighter moments.
This weekend starts with patchy rain on Saturday, though skies are set to brighten later. Temperatures could climb close to 17°C, bringing a pleasant spell by mid-afternoon. Sunny intervals are likely as drizzle fades, while breezes remain gentle. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine over much of the day.
Another mild day arrives on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 18°C. Fog and mist should clear quickly, leaving sunshine for much of the afternoon. Rain chances are minimal, overall creating a calm and brighter forecast. Winds stay moderate, concluding a varied but mostly comfortable stretch of weather.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.