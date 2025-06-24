Today (Tuesday, June 24) looks wet with moderate rain lingering through the day. Temperatures near 15°C keep things mild, though persistent showers look set to dominate. A hint of cloud cover means limited sunshine, and a lively breeze might make it feel cooler in parts across Douglas. And any dry spell could be fleeting in these damp conditions.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain with a possibility of drier spells. Temperatures about 15°C may feel comfortable, but occasional clouds could keep skies dull. A light breeze should be less intense, letting the day feel calmer. Expect a quick shower or two later, though nothing too heavy. Occasional sunshine may appear briefly.
The day after sees moderate rainfall returning, with temperatures near 14°C feeling slightly fresh. Sporadic sunny breaks might offer a brief respite, but showers remain on the cards. A brisk wind could blow through, reinforcing the cool edge under cloudy skies. Some drizzle could arrive late.
That day welcomes patchy rain with temperatures near 16°C for a milder feel. Showers could pop up occasionally, while overcast conditions keep sunshine limited. A gusty breeze may pick up, but small periods of dryness are possible between scattered downpours. Cloud cover might remain patchy.
This weekend holds patchy rain, although temperatures near 16°C suggest a pleasant warmth. Clouds could linger, yet sunshine might peek through at times. Light breezes keep conditions fairly gentle, and any passing shower looks brief. No heavy rainfall anticipated, leaving room for calmer weather overall. Later, showers may persist.
This article was automatically generated
