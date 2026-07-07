Overcast skies dominate the weather in Douglas and the surrounding area on Tuesday, with a gentle breeze blowing at a moderate pace. The temperature will reach a high of around 21°C, although it will feel more like 18°C due to the cloud cover. This means it may be worth considering a light layer for outdoor activities, especially in the morning and evening when the temperature dips.
Throughout the day, there is little chance of rain, making it a good day to get out and about in Douglas and the nearby villages. The overcast conditions will persist, but the gentle breeze will help keep things feeling relatively comfortable.
As the day wears on, the temperature will remain steady, with the overcast skies continuing to dominate the weather. As the evening approaches, the temperature will begin to dip, reaching a low of around 18°C overnight. It's a good idea to pack a light jacket or sweater for the evening, especially if you plan on being outdoors.
Overall, Tuesday is set to be a calm and overcast day in Douglas, with plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy the local area. Just be sure to dress in layers and take advantage of the gentle breeze to stay comfortable.