Today in Douglas, Tuesday, May 19, brings steady rain with occasional drizzle through the day. A brisk breeze may keep conditions cool, with temperatures near 12°C. Overcast skies are likely to dominate, making it a damp start to the week. Frequent showers remain likely into the evening. Expect scattered clouds.
Tomorrow sees some lighter rain in the early morning, followed by widespread cloud cover and the possibility of scattered showers later. Conditions stay mild as temperatures hover about 12°C, offering a slight lift compared to today. The breeze could ease just enough to create a calmer evening. Overnight dryness is likely.
The next day, Thursday, may remain mostly overcast, with short bursts of rain possible in the early hours. Expect daytime temperatures near 13°C. The wind could pick up around mid-afternoon, stirring gusts before tapering off toward dusk. A hint of sunshine is possible if clouds part. Some dryness may emerge.
Following that, Friday looks brighter and largely sunny, with temperatures about 13°C. Skies should remain mostly clear, providing a welcome break from the grey. The breeze is expected to stay gentle, allowing a comfortable day. Rain appears unlikely, making conditions stable. Any lingering clouds should drift off quietly. Sunshine may last longer.
This weekend brings patchy rain on Saturday, with temperatures about 13°C. Thin clouds could roll in, but occasional sunny spells are possible. Showers are likely to stay light, so conditions remain fairly mild overall, and winds seem calmer, creating a relatively peaceful day. A gentle conclusion to the week awaits.
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