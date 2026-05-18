Today, Monday, May 18, in Douglas, the weather forecast points to grey skies and frequent rain early on. Sunny spells might appear later, bringing relief from damp conditions. Temperatures hover near 8°C this morning, climbing to about 11°C in the afternoon. Light wind adds a gentle breeze to the day.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain persisting through much of the day. Conditions stay gloomy, though occasional breaks in the clouds may occasionally occur. Temperatures hold near 10°C at dawn, rising to about 12°C later on. Gusty winds could enhance the cool feel, so expect breezy weather throughout this soggy forecast period.
Midweek conditions bring patchy rain and periods of cloud cover. Weather remains unsettled but slightly brighter at times. Early readings hover about 11°C, with afternoon highs near 12°C, ensuring a mild feel. Breezes remain moderate, adding to the overall sense of somewhat changeable weather, though heavier downpours look less likely.
Later in the week, skies lean towards overcast, but only brief rain is expected. Morning values stay about 11°C, climbing to near 13°C in the afternoon. The weather forecast suggests mostly calm conditions, though occasional gusts might arise. Cloudy spells dominate, offering limited sunshine yet maintaining a mild, comfortable atmosphere.
Heading into the weekend, skies appear partly cloudy with minimal chance of rain. Early temperatures sit near 12°C, reaching about 13°C later, giving a gentle nod to warmer weather. Light breezes keep conditions pleasant and stable. Clearer breaks may develop occasionally, rounding off the forecast on a brighter, drier note.
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