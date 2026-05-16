Today, Saturday, May 16 sees patchy drizzle through much of the day, with breezy conditions likely. Temperatures near 10°C remain fairly cool, so expect light rain into the evening. Occasionally brighter intervals may occur later, but cloud cover persists. Overall, a damp outlook with lingering showers possible. Winds remain moderate.
Tomorrow looks similar, with patchy rain continuing well into the morning. Temperatures about 10°C add to slightly soggy conditions, and light drizzle appears more frequent. Brief sunny breaks might peek through the clouds, but wet weather sticks around in many spots. Winds pick up pace, bringing a truly unsettled edge.
Monday stays showery, though bursts of sun break the grey spells. Temperatures near 10°C keep the air cool, and moderate breezes remain a factor. Drizzle might turn to light rain in the afternoon, but some clearer skies could emerge by evening. Conditions remain changeable, so brief unsettled moments are expected.
Tuesday shifts into moderate rain, with heavier spells possible at times. Temperatures about 12°C inject a milder feel, though breezes gust noticeably, accentuating the damp vibe. Some overcast periods linger, especially by late afternoon. Occasional lulls in the rain offer fleeting dryness, but wet weather predominates as the day progresses.
Staying cloudy, Wednesday sees a slight pickup in temperatures near 12°C. Early drizzle could shift towards drier spells, though breezes remain strong. Skies might brighten briefly, but patchy rain lingers. Overcast moments dominate late afternoon, with occasional gusts adding to the unsettled atmosphere. Overall, moderate moisture continues into the evening in Douglas.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.