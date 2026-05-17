Today, Sunday, May 17, features patchy rain with occasional breaks that keep the outlook variable. Weather conditions remain breezy at times, but it won’t get too windy. Temperatures near 10°C create a fairly cool feel. Light showers are possible into the evening, offering a changeable forecast for anyone following the weather.
Tomorrow continues the forecast of patchy rain, though conditions might turn brighter later. Highs reach about 10°C, staying comfortable for most of the afternoon. The day remains mostly grey, with occasional lighter showers popping up here and there, keeping the weather interesting for those watching closely.
The forecast on Tuesday suggests more scattered rain throughout the day. Temperatures about 12°C offer a slight uptick in warmth, although skies remain fairly overcast. Brisk winds could accompany the damp conditions, making the air feel cooler. Extended bursts of drizzle may appear by the late afternoon.
The weather on Wednesday looks cloudy with occasional light showers. Temperatures near 12°C keep conditions mild, though gusty winds might pick up occasionally. Sunshine could break through briefly, but rain chances remain moderate. Evening hours may bring more clouds, maintaining a damp but manageable atmosphere.
Another day of mostly overcast skies arrives on Thursday. Temperatures about 13°C present the warmest conditions of the week so far. Rain could still appear intermittently, yet any showers are expected to be lighter. Light breezes continue, though the overall forecast hints at a calmer finish to the week. As the week moves on, unsettled conditions remain likely, though heavy downpours seem less frequent. Clear spells may appear sporadically, but the forecast suggests clouds will dominate most days in Douglas.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.