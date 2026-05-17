Another day of mostly overcast skies arrives on Thursday. Temperatures about 13°C present the warmest conditions of the week so far. Rain could still appear intermittently, yet any showers are expected to be lighter. Light breezes continue, though the overall forecast hints at a calmer finish to the week. As the week moves on, unsettled conditions remain likely, though heavy downpours seem less frequent. Clear spells may appear sporadically, but the forecast suggests clouds will dominate most days in Douglas.