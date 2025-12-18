Today, Thursday, December 18, sees moderate rain and drizzle, with temperatures near 7°C. Showers appear through much of the day, though a few brighter intervals may occur. The atmosphere remains unsettled, so expect damp conditions. Skies remain mostly cloudy, providing a wet feel overall. Sporadic drizzle lingers into the evening.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain and breezy spells, with temperatures near 6°C. Occasional showers drift through, leaving intervals of thicker cloud. A gustier wind develops, making conditions feel cooler. In Douglas, these unsettled weather patterns persist, bringing increased rainfall chances. Sunny breaks remain limited, so keep an eye on changing skies.
This weekend begins with patchy rain on Saturday, keeping temperatures about 7°C. Light drizzle intersperses heavier showers, ensuring another damp spell. Occasional breaks in the cloud are possible, but moisture remains dominant. Raindrops persist through much of the afternoon, preventing lengthy bright periods. Winds stay brisk, sustaining a cool environment.
Another wet day arrives Sunday, featuring moderate rain and temperatures about 8°C. Overcast skies dominate, while drizzle merges with heavier showers. Brief cloudy lulls offer minimal relief from persistent moisture. Conditions stay grey throughout, ensuring little chance for sun. Damp weather continues into evening, with drizzle expected to linger further.
The new week brings moderate rain Monday, with temperatures near 8°C and extensive cloud. Showers vary between drizzle and steadier bursts, maintaining a damp pattern. Mist may develop in places, but rainfall remains a key feature. Conditions might ease briefly, though grey skies persist for now, keeping things quite wet.
