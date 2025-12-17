Today, Wednesday, December 17, in Douglas sees moderate rain through much of the day, with short breaks from the overall wet conditions. Temperatures hover near 12°C, and winds remain brisk. Afternoon rain should ease into the evening, but occasional showers remain possible. Expect clouds to stay persistent throughout the day.
Tomorrow promises moderate rain for much of the morning, with temperatures about 8°C. Light drizzle may appear by midday, though the forecast shows brief clearing later. Breezy conditions continue, making it feel cooler. Evening skies could turn partly cloudy, but scattered rain is likely to linger overnight. Rain remains possible.
Friday brings patchy rain through the day, with temperatures near 6°C. Occasional showers could break into lighter drizzle by late afternoon. A cloudy start transitions into limited sunshine, but the outlook stays damp. Winds pick up in short gusts, so expect cooler conditions under those grey skies through early evening.
Saturday sees moderate rain persisting, with temperatures about 7°C and gusty winds throughout. Skies remain overcast, allowing fleeting spells of brightness. Heavier showers may arrive late afternoon, and evening conditions look damp. Drizzle could linger overnight, so plan on a rainy stretch as the day winds down. Expect wet roads.
This weekend remains showery on Sunday, with patchy rain likely and temperatures near 6°C. Clouds dominate, though lighter drizzle might appear. Strong breezes persist, making the air feel rather cooler. Rainfall could ease toward evening, but a chance of lingering showers remains. Expect predominantly grey skies as the week concludes.
This article was automatically generated
