Today, Friday, December 19, in Douglas welcomes patchy rain alongside spells of cloud cover. A few breaks in the clouds may appear, but drizzle is likely through much of the daytime. Temperatures near 6°C keep conditions cool. Brief moments of dryness are possible, though scattered showers remain a key part of the forecast.
Tomorrow continues the trend of unsettled weather, featuring more patchy rain and moderate breezes. Periodic drizzle could linger, with temperatures near 7°C. Skies remain mostly grey, although the odd brighter interval might show up between showers. Overall, conditions stay damp, making it another day dominated by rain.
This weekend remains wetter than hoped, with moderate rain persisting on Sunday. Temperatures about 7°C keep the air feeling mild, but steady downpours reduce sunny spells significantly. Expect consistent showers across the day, occasionally easing to lighter drizzle, yet still shaping a rather soggy forecast overall.
The next day, Monday, brings a welcome shift to partly cloudy skies, offering some sunshine amid cooler air. Temperatures about 7°C maintain a brisk feel, though rain risk drops noticeably. A calmer breeze replaces gusty conditions, setting up a more stable forecast that leans toward drier spells.
Finally, Tuesday presents overcast conditions with limited brightness. Temperatures about 5°C bring a chill to the air, yet major rainfall appears unlikely. A gentle breeze complements the grey sky, creating a quieter weather picture as the week progresses. Drizzle remains unlikely, and the forecast suggests calmer skies to close out the stretch. No heavier showers are anticipated.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.