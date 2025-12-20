Today (Saturday, December 20) in Douglas promises unsettled conditions with patchy rain possible through the day. Expect occasional drizzles, while contrasts of sunny spells might appear briefly, though it stays mostly cloudy. Winds have the potential to gust, bringing breezy conditions. Temperatures near 9°C, dropping to about 6°C by evening.
Tomorrow sees more rain continuing, occasionally light but frequent. The breeze picks up at times, yet a few clearer intervals could break up the clouds. Temperatures near 8°C, dipping to about 6°C as night falls, maintaining that consistent showery feel. Weather updates indicate higher chances of drizzle throughout the day.
Monday brings moderate rain throughout much of the afternoon, keeping conditions briefly damp. Breezes appear calmer than previous days, but patches of drizzle may linger. Temperatures about 9°C at their peak, sliding to near 7°C overnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies dominating, with steady rainfall persisting off and on through evening.
Tuesday continues with misty weather, creating a grey backdrop. Light drizzle intersperses with drier spells, although it remains fairly damp. Temperatures near 8°C, settling to about 7°C after dark. Gentle winds reduce the chill factor compared to earlier in the week, but patches of cloud linger steadily through the afternoon.
Wednesday sees a improvement, though patchy rain nearby keeps surfaces damp. Clouds break occasionally, offering glimpses of brighter skies. Temperatures about 7°C at midday, dipping to near 6°C overnight. Winds remain moderate, ensuring a continued breezy feel. Drizzle potential remains low, but watch for occasional mild showers here and there.
This article was automatically generated
