Today, Monday, June 8, brings moderate rain in the early hours, followed by light drizzle around midday. Some patches of patchy rain might appear as well. Temperatures near 13°C should linger, though stiff winds could make the day feel cooler. Overall, it looks like a wet start to the week.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain continuing, with occasional breaks in the cloud during late morning. Showers might pick up again in the afternoon, keeping conditions unsettled. Temperatures about 13°C remain likely, and gusty breezes will persist. The weather forecast suggests a generally damp day, though a few drier spells may emerge.
Wednesday continues the wet theme, offering a mix of drizzle and the odd shower. Temperatures near 12°C are expected through the day. Westerly winds might moderate, but scattered rainfall could linger evening onward. The overall outlook remains cloudy, with limited sunshine sneaking through any brief lulls between showers. Expect greyness.
Thursday is marked by moderate rain, especially in the morning, with heavier spells possible. Temperatures about 14°C should dominate, and gusts could be significantly brisk at times. The day might feature pockets of drier weather later, yet umbrellas will be handy. Cloud cover looks extensive, limiting any potential brighter periods.
Friday closes the week with patchy rain nearby, though some dryness may appear. Temperatures near 15°C promise a slightly milder feel. In Douglas, conditions could still bring cloudy spells, but less rainfall overall. Breezes remain steady, so expect occasional gusts. The forecast indicates a calmer finish to these damp days.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.