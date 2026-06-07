Today is Sunday, June 7 in Douglas, with moderate rain expected and temperatures near 13°C. This local weather forecast indicates a rainy day, as early morning might start cloudy before turning into steady rainfall later on. The breeze could become strong, reaching about 28 mph, and brief drizzle might mix with heavier downpours throughout the day.
Tomorrow remains wet, with moderate rain persisting and morning lows about 11°C. This weather forecast suggests ongoing showers, though conditions might improve slightly by midday. Storm clouds could thin briefly, offering a peek of sunshine. Highs are projected near 13°C, so it stays grey and damp overall.
Tuesday looks equally unsettled with moderate rain on and off. Temperatures hover about 13°C, while overnight lows dip to near 10°C. Brief breaks in the rain may lead to calmer skies, but gusty breezes might still blow through. Expect frequent showers and a cool, rainy forecast for much of the day.
Wednesday could bring patchy rain nearby, with highs staying near 13°C. Some drizzle is possible by mid-afternoon, though occasional sunny intervals might find their way through. Winds appear calmer, offering a slight break from the gustiness. Evening looks cloudy, with rainfall amounts generally lower compared to earlier in the week.
Thursday sees a shift back to moderate rain, with thicker clouds gathering and temperatures about 12°C. Drizzle is likely to morph into heavier bursts, but quick dry spells may come and go. Gusts could strengthen again, delivering breezy conditions through the day. Overnight lows stay near 11°C under cloudy skies.
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