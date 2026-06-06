Today, Saturday, June 6, looks rainy with occasional drizzle and patchy clouds. Conditions remain breezy, and temperatures hover near 13°C by midday. Showers could intensify briefly, but they might ease slightly in the evening. Winds stay strong, so pockets of damp weather are expected well into the night and beyond.
Tomorrow continues the unsettled pattern in Douglas, bringing frequent light rain and some breaks. Conditions remain breezy, with temperatures about 14°C. Showers might develop from late morning and persist until the afternoon. Sporadic cloud cover lingers, so a damp feel is likely as evening approaches. Mist could appear after sunset.
Another wet day arrives Monday, with moderate rain and temperatures near 13°C. Spells of drizzle may mix with steadier downpours throughout morning. Conditions remain cool, so it’s best to expect continued cloud cover. A brief lull in showers could occur mid-afternoon before overnight rain returns in stronger bursts. Showers linger.
The rainy conditions persist Tuesday, with moderate showers continuing and temperatures about 12°C. Occasional drizzle peppering the afternoon may create a murky atmosphere, especially if breezes pick up. Cloudy skies remain dominant, though a brief brighter spell is possible. Evening rainfall seems likely, keeping everything damp overnight and into dawn.
Conditions remain unsettled Wednesday, with additional moderate rain and temperatures close to 12°C. Misty outbreaks could occur before noon, merging into steadier showers by midday. Skies stay grey, and breezes ease slightly. Late afternoon might see rainfall lessen, though drizzle lingers after dark, concluding another soggy stretch of rainy weather.
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