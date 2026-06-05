Today, Friday, June 5, the weather forecast in Douglas indicates patchy rain with temperatures near 12°C. Winds might gust close to 22 mph, bringing a breezy feel in the morning. Occasional drizzle could appear by evening, mixing with cloudy skies. A few isolated gaps in the clouds may offer short breaks of drier weather.
Moderate rain returns tomorrow, with temperatures about 13°C and winds nearing 25 mph. Morning showers might intensify through midday, keeping skies grey. Some easing of rainfall could happen towards late afternoon, but damp conditions are expected to persist. Occasional gusts may bring short bursts of stronger wind across the area.
Sunday sees patchy rain again, combined with temperatures near 14°C. Winds reach close to 28 mph, making for a gusty day. Overcast skies dominate morning hours, with fleeting sun possible in the afternoon. Brief raindrops could appear here and there, though extended dry spells are also likely.
Monday brings patchy rain once again, with temperatures about 13°C and winds near 25 mph. Clouds hold firm for much of the day, though occasional sunshine may break through. Morning drizzle could linger through lunchtime, but any heavier bursts appear less likely. A general mix of light rain and cloud cover is expected.
Tuesday continues the unsettled weather trend, featuring patchy rain and temperatures near 13°C. Winds about 19 mph create moderate breezes, so conditions should feel slightly calmer. Showers remain possible during afternoon hours, interspersed with moments of clearer skies. Unsettled patterns persist beyond the evening and into overnight, maintaining a mild but damp atmosphere.
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