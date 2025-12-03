Today, Wednesday, December 3, brings moderate rain to Douglas, with temperatures near 7°C and lows about 5°C. Showers remain fairly steady through the evening, while breezes stay moderate throughout. Occasional breaks in the cloud might appear, yet damp conditions dominate the forecast for much of the day.
Tomorrow sees another spell of rain, with temperatures about 5°C. Conditions stay chilly, but the rainfall gradually lessens later on. Clouds could break briefly, though damp weather persists into the evening. Expect a few light showers overnight, keeping the overall feel crisp.
The next day, Friday, continues the unsettled trend, bringing heavier rain and temperatures about 10°C. Showers may intensify at times, but pockets of lighter drizzle might appear briefly. Overnight turns milder, with some relief from constant wet conditions. Winds could pick up, contributing to a brisk atmosphere. Intervals of drier skies remain short-lived, so the general mood stays soggy.
This weekend sees Saturday turning warmer, with temperatures near 14°C despite continuing rain. Showers stay frequent, but breaks could offer short moments of drier weather. Gusty conditions might arise, yet no major downpours dominate the day. Late afternoon could bring a slight lull in rainfall, though clouds remain thick. Evening temperatures settle comfortably, maintaining a humid feel.
The final day, Sunday, remains mild, peaking about 13°C, with patchy rain lingering. Light showers are possible early on, followed by occasional clear spells. Evening cools, but conditions remain a mix of clouds and brief, lighter rainfall. Skies may brighten, though sunny intervals are limited.
This article was automatically generated
